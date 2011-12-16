Saint-Gobain to acquire Electrotherm's ductile pipes division for Rs 9.5bn Written by Vijay Mumbai: The Pipe division of Saint-Gobain Construction Products Sector has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the ductile iron pipe division of the Electrotherm (India) Limited. The division has two production sites in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka.



Saint-Gobain Construction Products Sector will acquire the equity stake of an Indian subsidiary of Electrotherm (India) Limited, for an equity value of INR 9.5 billion (around EUR 135 million). The finalization of this acquisition is subject to antitrust clearance in India. Read more... Powergrid and RINL sign MOU for Tower Manufacturing JV Written by Viswanath New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Powergrid) has signed an MoU with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) to set up a Joint Venture Company for manufacturing of Transmission Line Towers and Tower Parts including Research and Development of new high end products. The MoU was signed by Mr. R. N. Nayak, CMD, Powergrid and Mr. A.P Choudhary, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of RINL.



Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP), a Navratna company popularly known as Vizag Steel, has an annual capacity of 3 million tonne of liquid steel and a turnover of over Rs. 11,500 Cr. Read more... QuEST Global inaugurates Offshore Design Centre for Siemens in Bangalore Written by Arjun Bangalore: QuEST Global Engineering inaugurated the Siemens Offshore Design Centre at its Bangalore facility. This follows a multiyear agreement signed by QuEST with Siemens AG to provide engineering services to all of its divisions worldwide. QuEST expects the offshore design center to scale to over 300 engineers over the period of next three years.



As a Worldwide Engineering Partner of Siemens AG in Europe, US & Asia, QuEST Global will be offering solutions ranging from concept design, detailed performance assessment & manufacturing engineering. Read more... BHEL striving to improve cost competitiveness and quality to attain target Written by Anand New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is striving to improve its cost competitiveness and quality and has planned to attain the capacity to manufacture 20,000 MW power equipment by March, 2012, said Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Shri Praful Patel.



BHEL has adopted European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) model of business excellence apart from obtaining ISO (International Organization for Standardization) accreditation for all major Units of the Company. Read more...