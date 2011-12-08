New Delhi: The first fully modified Aircraft for the indigenously developed Indian Airborne Warning and Control System (AEW&C) took to skies yesterday, as part of its first maiden flight in Embraer facilities at Sao Jose dos Campos in Brazil with about 1000 Mission System Components provided by CABS, DRDO. The flight was well performed and all planned tests were successfully achieved.



While this Aircraft will now undergo full certification process over next two years, India will receive two aircrafts by middle of next year. At this point, the Mission Systems developed by various DRDO labs will be integrated with these aircrafts. Currently, these systems are undergoing ground integration and evaluation at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), Bangalore. Two of these systems will be delivered to IAF after detailed Test and Evaluation by 2013.



"The flight is a major milestone towards realizing the dream of indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System, which will put India into a select club of countries" said Dr. VK Saraswat, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri congratulating DRDO Scientists and Embraer Engineers on this achievement.



The Mission System Components include the critical AESA (Active Electronic Scanning Antenna) Radar Antenna developed by DRDO and certified from ANAC, International FAR Certification Agency.



"This flight concludes another important phase in this program and starts the flight test campaign," said Eduardo Bonini Santos Pinto, Senior Vice President Operations & COO – Embraer Defense and Security. "We are moving toward delivery of the first aircraft during the first half 2012."



Based on the proven Embraer ERJ 145 regional jet, the aircraft features an in-flight refueling system, SATCOM capability, a significant increase in electrical and cooling capacities, and a comprehensive set of aerodynamic and structural changes. These improvements will allow the installation of the advanced electronic systems currently being developed by India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) with CABS (Centre for Airborne Systems) as the nodal agency.



Currently, four Embraer Legacy 600 jets are operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the transportation of Indian VIPs and foreign dignitaries, and a fifth Embraer Legacy 600 is in service with the Border Security Force (BSF), under India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.



Embraer has a strong presence in the Indian market, and counts both the national government, and private organizations, as customers of a variety of its products. Besides the IAF and the BSF, the Company has successfully placed Executive Jets with private companies in India, such as Aviators Pvt. Ltd. – the first Phenom executive jet customer in the region – and Invision Pvt. Ltd., which holds the largest order for Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 jets in India, to date. To support the operations of the growing number of Embraer Executive Jet customers and operators in the country, Embraer has named Indamer Pvt. Ltd. and Air Works Pvt. Ltd. as authorized service providers in the country.



Separately, Defence Minister AK Antony told the Parliament that there is a proposal for procurement of additional IL-76 based Airbone Warning and Control System (AWACS) from ELTA Systems Limited, Israel, under Option Clause of previous Contract signed in March, 2004.