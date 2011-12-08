Bangalore: HAL and Rolls-Royce have commenced construction of a new manufacturing facility in Bangalore to produce components, for the Trent family of civil aero engines, as well as for a number of marine and energy gas turbines. Located near the HAL airport, the facility will start production in 2012. The 7,200 sq.m. purpose-built production facility is owned by International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. (IAMPL) a Joint Venture between HAL and Rolls-Royce, formed in 2010. "This new manufacturing facility demonstrates our commitment to the long-standing partnership with HAL. We plan to develop IAMPL as a centre of excellence, with the latest manufacturing techniques and training programmes. IAMPL furthers our common objective of enhancing high value-added manufacturing in India and will also contribute to the country’s growing aerospace and technology industry," said Anil Shrikhande, Rolls-Royce, President-India.



"Rolls-Royce and HAL have been strategic partners since 1956 when HAL started producing the Orpheus engine under licence. As a result of our strong collaboration we have progressively contributed to the development of the Indian aerospace industry. This ground-breaking event marks a milestone in the relationship between both our companies that will extend, well into the future," said P.V. Deshmukh, Officiating Chairman HAL.



India is an extremely significant country for Rolls-Royce, both as a market, and as a country that is playing a growing role in the Group’s global operations. The business in India has expanded in the last decade from licensed production to engineering services and component manufacture via mutually beneficial partnerships with leading companies including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), L&T, TCS and QuEST. Rolls-Royce has about 200 employees in India and 650 engineers work on a sub-contract basis in engineering centres in Bangalore.



Rolls-Royce has a significant presence in India stretching back 79 years and now has more than 1,300 engines in service, across four global market sectors - civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy - all well represented in the country.



IAMPL will incorporate the latest Rolls-Royce manufacturing techniques and will create job opportunities for highly skilled technicians and engineers in India.