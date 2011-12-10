Hyderabad: Dr. APJ. Abdul Kalam, Former President of India, inaugurated a technology center for design & development of world class Advance Navigation systems & Real-time Embedded computing products at Research Center Imarat (RCI), the brain child of Dr. Kalam and the premier defence Avionic systems laboratory situated in the DRDO's Missile complex in Hyderabad.



The 'Navigation & Embedded Computers Complex' which has been built over 14.5 acres within the premises of RCI, houses the most advanced design, fabrication & performance evaluation facilities required for the development of all classes of Navigation sensors & systems and real-time embedded systems. The Inertial Navigation group of RCI, which will be relocating to this complex, has been involved in the design & development of highly critical inertial sensors like Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLGs), Fiber Optic Gyroscopes (FOGs), Quartz Accelerometers, Hemispherical Resonating gyros (HRGs), etc which go into the Navigation systems of missiles, combat aircrafts, torpedoes, ships & submarines.



The Real-time Embedded computing Group of RCI has been developing the real-time computer systems for all DRDO products and is an expert group in state-of-art VLSI & System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies.



Dr. Kalam, during his address, expressed that his dream of RCI heading towards the Number 1 position in the field of Inertial sensors, Navigation systems & algorithms, etc is becoming a reality and emphasized the need to develop the Single chip Navigation, Guidance & control solution based on the System-on-chip technology.



The DRDO scientists confirm that this new advanced Navigation complex is on par with the best in the world and possesses all relevant infrastructures required for the system development and performance evaluation of the present & future Navigation requirements.



Dr. Kalam, the founder of RCI, also inaugurated the museum within the complex, which showcases the birth and evolution of the navigation & computing technologies of the world & DRDO, from ancient times to the present day.



The Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri & the Chief of DRDO Dr. V.K. Saraswat, congratulated the scientists on establishing the world class facility and wished RCI to emerge as the world leader in avionics. The Chief Controller R&D (Missiles & Stategic Systems) Shri. Avinash Chander, Director of RCI Shri. SK. Ray and many other Chief Controllers & top scientists of DRDO were present during the occasion.