Bangalore: The Airbus Engineering Centre India (AECI) has relocated to a larger building in Bangalore, allowing for a consolidation of its teams into a single integrated facility and providing the necessary space for long-term growth over the next decade.



The centre originally opened during April 2007, and its workforce has grown steadily since – with the total employee count now exceeding 250. The company is expected to increase its total number of engineers to 400 by 2012. The centre will work with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Mumbai, Kanpur and Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore to design next generation simulators and develop software for noise reduction in aero engines.



Jean Botti, chief technology officer (CTO), EADS said that the company was also looking at forging a partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on supersonic and hypersonic aeroplane technology. He said that India is very strategic as a supplier and partner in high-end aerospace products and services.



This is the third branch of EADS Innovation Works (the technology arm of EADS) outside Europe. It is part of the company's global research and technology strategy. The centre works on numerical simulation of complex physical systems, multi-disciplinary optimisation, high-performance computing and radar technology.



The new building is certified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and is located in an established area for international business.