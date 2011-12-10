New Delhi: Automobile production in November 2011 registered growth at 28.33 percent as compared to November 2010, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM). The cumulative production data for April-November shows overall production growth of 15.46 percent over same period last year. However, production of buses registered de-growth during this time and cars grew only marginally.



In November 2011 compared to November 2010, overall automobile exports registered a growth of 38.17 percent. During April-November 2011, overall automobile exports registered a growth rate of 30.68 percent. Passenger Vehicles registered growth at 21.15 percent in this period. Two Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles and Three Wheelers segments recorded growth of 31.09 percent, 25.95 percent and 44.21 percent respectively during April-November 2011.



Domestic Sales



The overall sales growth rate recorded for April-November 2011 was 13.08 percent. In the month of November 2011 registered growth at 22.22 percent as compared to November 2010.



Passenger Vehicles segment declined by (-) 0.50 percent during April-November 2011 over same period last year. Passenger Cars recorded de-growth of (-) 3.53 percent, Utility Vehicles grew by 11.05 percent and Vans grew by 10.26 percent in this period. In November 2011, Passenger Cars and Utility Vehicles recorded growth at 7.00 percent and 32.39 percent. Vans recorded de-growth at (-) 8.29 percent respectively. And growth in overall Passenger Vehicles growth at 8.30 percent in the month of November 2011.



The overall Commercial Vehicles segment registered growth of 19.95 percent during April-November 2011 as compared to the same period last year. While Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) registered growth of 9.39 percent, Light Commercial Vehicles grew at 29.26 percent. However, in the month of November 2011 over November 2010, the growth in sales of the overall CV segment was 34.99 percent.



Three Wheelers sales recorded marginal growth of 0.37 percent in April-November 2011. While Passenger Carriers registered decline by (-) 2.95 percent during April-November 2011, Goods Carriers registered growth of 15.34 percent.



Two Wheelers registered a growth of 16.11 percent during April-November 2011. Mopeds, Motorcycles and Scooters grew by 10.99 percent, 14.87 percent and 23.40 percent respectively.



If we compare November 2011 to November 2010, the growth figures for two wheelers was at 25.27 percent. Three Wheelers registered growth at 5.85 percent in the month of November 2011.