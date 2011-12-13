Bangalore: Ernst Reinhardt GmbH, a producer of heat treatment, coating, and slush moulding systems based in Germany, in association with its Indian partner - Reinhardt Roto Machines - is set to produce coating lines and slush moulding lines for the world market at its facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.



Reinhardt Roto Machines is in the process of adding capacity. "We are setting up a 6000 sq.m. facility at Vadodara adjacent to our existing 1600 sq.m. factory. The civil work is over and the the facility will be ready by May or June 2012," said Dhanu Patell of Reinhardt Roto Machines. "We have procured a CNC turning center, Demag cranes, mig and pulse welding equipment for the new plant," he added. "We will be able to start production of the new portfolio of equipment with around 40 percent import content. The software, fabrication, machining, assembly and installation will be done at our plant."



Ernst Reinhardt GmbH and Reinhardt Roto Machines signed an agreement to further their cooperation last week in Bangalore. "With this new agreement we are strengthening ties. We will act as an additional factory for Reinhardt GmbH," said Patell.



Reinhardt Roto Machines has been producing rotational moulding and ancillary equipment for the past 11 years in India, in association with Ernst Reinhardt GmbH. "The eleven years have been a training experience for us. Now we are starting coating and slush moulding lines. The rotational moulding lines are 90 percent localised," said Patell.



"We cater to the plastic processing industry. Our main customers are job coaters or vendors to automotive OEMs. The increasing specs and quality demands of the auto industry are driving the demand for our equipment," he said.



Slush moulding is the process for the manufacture of the precision sintered moulded skins that are used for example in vehicle interiors. Instrument panels, glove box covers, door panels: look into the cockpit of a car and you will see polyvinyl chloride, better known as PVC, everywhere. There is an average of about 16 kilogrammes of it in every car.



For FY 2010-11 Reinhardt Roto Machines registered a turnover of Rs 20 crore compared to a turnover of Rs 12 crore in FY 2009-10. Around 90 percent of the company's production is exported to over 30 countries worldwide. The company currently employs around 80 people. It plans to hire 20 more people by June 2012.



The Indian unit acts like an extension of Ernst Reinhardt GmbH's production capacity in Germany.



"Earlier we were concentrating on the European market. Now the European auto industry is moving to India," said Klaus Storz, Managing Director, Ernst Reinhardt GmbH. "The local auto industry in India is also coming up to global requirements. This was a very good reason for us to expand together and access the market in this area."



For CY 2010 Ernst Reinhardt GmbH registered a turnover of 16 million euro compared to 14 million euro in CY 2009. "40 to 45 percent of our sales is from the export market. We have entered new markets in the past few years. Now we have orders from USA, Mexico and China. We are unique in the fact that we export into China not import from China. We normally achieve around 25 percent growth per year," said Klaus Storz.



"We have only 2 production facilities in the world - in India and Germany. The advantages of having a factory in India are the lower production costs, access to the east markets and countries like Australia, China, Middle East and Africa. We feel better working here as far as intellectual property is concerned. Trust is the base of our cooperation for all this time," he said.



"The Indian customers will also have an advantage in shorter lead times after ordering the equipment - from 5 months to 8 weeks. It will also be cheaper for them," said Dhanu Patell.



Reinhardt Roto Machines is a partnership firm owned by Shivinder Chawla and Dhanu Patell.



A medium-size company headquartered in Villingen-Schwenningen in the German Black Forest, Ernst Reinhardt GmbH is undoubtedly one of the global market leaders for thermotechnical solutions in temperature ranges up to 600 degrees Celsius for heat treatment, coating, and slush moulding systems. With a production area of about 6,000 square metres, Ernst Reinhardt GmbH employs more than 90 people.



The core competencies of Ernst Reinhardt GmbH are in the design and construction of industrial furnaces, dryers, and heat treatment, coating and slush moulding systems.