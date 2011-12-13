New Delhi: The BMW Group has appointed three Management Associates from India for its Management Associates Programme (MAP) - an international programme designed for young professionals for a fast track career growth.



"The Management Associates Programme aims to develop potential leaders for the BMW Group by fostering intercultural competence and knowledge exchange of qualified management professionals in India," said Dr. Andreas Schaaf, President, BMW India. "Excellent people are the main factor behind the success of the BMW Group. With the introduction of BMW Group’s Management Associates Programme in India, we are confident to attract talent across varied qualifications, functions and geographies," he added.



A total of 50 Associates have been selected for the programme in 2011 across all divisions in 15 countries (United Kingdom, Austria, China, Russia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Korea, United States of America, Switzerland and Singapore).



The Management Associates Programme comprises two international assignments and four different rotations, where Associates will work in various strategic and operational projects with the BMW Group in India and internationally. During the assignments, Associates will gain insights into business processes, strategy, culture, and BMW Group brands from both a local and global perspective. Furthermore, an experienced manager from BMW India will act as a personal mentor to support them throughout the programme.



All Management Associates will have a common six-month assignment in Germany. This common placement will allow them to meet like-minded people from other functional areas and countries, build their international network and share the knowledge about their country.



BMW Group selected the three Management Associates, Ms. Preeti Dwivedi, Mr. Augustine John and Mr. Varun Pachisia, from nearly 10,000 applicants across India through an exhaustive selection process comprising seven qualifying stages and three steps in the interview process. All of the three Associates come with rich experience from varied domains like Hospitality, Information Technology and FMCG.