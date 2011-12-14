Bangalore: The Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association [IMTMA] organized the National Productivity Summit 2011 (5th in the series) on 12 – 13 December 2011. The summit showcases some of the best productivity improvement projects from Companies like Maruti Suzuki, L & T Komatsu, Hero MotoCorp, Godrej & Boyce, Titan Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Sona Koyo Steering Systems, Areva T & D, Kirloskar Brothers, Laxmi Oil Pumps, Reliable Autotech etc.



Those who have excelled in achieving superior performance through sustained productivity improvements will be given the 'IMTMA - Siemens Productivity Championship Awards.' Speaking at the event, Peter Walsh, Founder – Lean Enterprise Australia, said that there is nothing in national culture that will stop 'lean' from happening. "The biggest improvement in lean activity can be realised if every single person is a problem solver. It is easier to introduce lean to smaller companies."



"Lean has to expand beyond manufacturing, into offices, accounting IT etc. Productivity in offices is just 5 to 10 percent, considering the amount of work that comes in and goes out completed, without reprocessing. In a factory shopfloor the waste is obvious, but it is not obvious in an office environment," he said. "In a lean organisation, the factory managers job is to spend as much time as possible on the shopfloor. It helps them to be much more in touch with every day problems."



"Lean is about making the best use of what we have got. This generally leads to delaying the purchase of capital equipment. Often people want to buy the biggest and best machines, however in 'lean', flexibility is key even if capacity is lower," he added.



"Lean by principle is a continuous improvement and journey. It will manifest itself in delivering value to customers and stake-holders. Adoption of lean is not fast enough in India, just like anywhere else in the world," said Peter Walsh.



S. Sandilya, Chairman – Eicher Group said that higher productivity and 'lean' can be achieved with total employee involvement and involving employees in strategy mapping.



"Going forward, productivity will continue to dominate the attention of all manufacturing strategies. More significantly, it would go beyond to include productivity enhancement in shop-floor practices; supply chain coordination; eco-system management; as also our emphasis on HR and soft skill Development – the latter being Indian industry’s key area of concern at present," said Vikram Sirur, President–IMTMA.



The summit showcases best productivity improvement projects through four key notes and eleven case studies from metal working industries and also features a concurrent exhibition – ‘Productivity Shop’ which displays the latest innovations in metal working in the form of productivity aids & equipment, product samples and publications.