Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Mini-ratna category-I company under the Defence Ministry, is setting up a new Missile manufacturing unit at Nandgaon Pet in Amaravati district of Maharashtra. The facility will manufacture Very Short Range Air Defence Missiles (VSHORAD) for the armed forces. This is the company's first manufacturing unit to come up outside Andhra Pradesh.



President Pratibha Devisingh Patil had laid the foundation stone for the unit on December 11, BDL said in a statement. Initially BDL plans to invest Rs 250 crore in the new unit which is expected to generate employment for 1,000 people. About 530 acres of land has been acquired for the missile unit. Maj. Gen. Ravi Khetarpal, chairman and managing director of BDL said that the company is on a rapid expansion plan and is set to achieve its all-time high turnover of Rs 1,000 crore this financial year.



Minister of State for Defence Pallam Raju, also participated in the ceremony. He said that there was a huge demand for modern weapons systems using the latest technology.