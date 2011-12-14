Register to Subscribe


Latest News

Home arrow News arrow Power and Energy arrow GEI Industrial Systems bags first nuclear power sector order from NPCIL
GEI Industrial Systems bags first nuclear power sector order from NPCIL Print E-mail
Written by Vijay   
Wednesday, 14 December 2011
Bhopal: GEI Industrial Systems, a manufacturer of Air Cooled Vacuum Steam Condensers (ACSC) and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers (ACHE), has bagged a contract from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), worth Rs. 37 crore. The Company will impart Engineering, Procurement and Construction services for Heavy Water Upgrading Plant and Waste Management Plant for 2X700 MWe PHWR type Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 7&8.

"It is a defining moment for all of us. The recognition entrusted upon us by NPCIL resonates our technical and design capabilities in understanding and executing complex projects," said CE Fernandes, Chairman & Managing Director, GEI Industrial Systems.

The scope of this contract includes engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, site construction and erection and commissioning of variety of equipment like distillation columns (around 1 meter diameter x 52 meter height), tanks and vessels including large diameter dyke tanks, canned pumps, heat exchangers, ion exchangers, de-contamination & laundry equipment, etc.

With its foray in nuclear sector, the company now commands presence across sectors such as hydrocarbons, thermal, gas and nuclear power, offering solutions from 60-660MW.

GEI Industrial Systems, an ISO 9001-2000 Company with ASME "U" & "R" Stamp, specializes in design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of extended surface heat transfer equipment and systems. The Company Air Cooled Vacuum Steam Condensing Package for Thermal Power Stations and provides Air Cooled Heat Exchangers for Crude Oil Refineries, Petrochemical Plants and LNG and CNG processing stations.
 
Related news
More recent
Earlier on
< Prev   Next >
[ Back ]

Sponsors

Mazak - The world's largest machine tool builder
JYOTI - India's most dynamic machine builder
TaeguTec - Cost effective tooling solutions
Advertisement

<< SHARE

Social

Automotive

AD

Subscribe

Subscribe to MACHINIST by Email

Search

 
RSS 1.0
© 2017 MACHINIST
This site is best viewed with Firefox 2.0 or higher at a minimum screen resolution of 1024x768