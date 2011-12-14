Bhopal: GEI Industrial Systems, a manufacturer of Air Cooled Vacuum Steam Condensers (ACSC) and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers (ACHE), has bagged a contract from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), worth Rs. 37 crore. The Company will impart Engineering, Procurement and Construction services for Heavy Water Upgrading Plant and Waste Management Plant for 2X700 MWe PHWR type Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 7&8.



"It is a defining moment for all of us. The recognition entrusted upon us by NPCIL resonates our technical and design capabilities in understanding and executing complex projects," said CE Fernandes, Chairman & Managing Director, GEI Industrial Systems. The scope of this contract includes engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, site construction and erection and commissioning of variety of equipment like distillation columns (around 1 meter diameter x 52 meter height), tanks and vessels including large diameter dyke tanks, canned pumps, heat exchangers, ion exchangers, de-contamination & laundry equipment, etc.



With its foray in nuclear sector, the company now commands presence across sectors such as hydrocarbons, thermal, gas and nuclear power, offering solutions from 60-660MW.



GEI Industrial Systems, an ISO 9001-2000 Company with ASME "U" & "R" Stamp, specializes in design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of extended surface heat transfer equipment and systems. The Company Air Cooled Vacuum Steam Condensing Package for Thermal Power Stations and provides Air Cooled Heat Exchangers for Crude Oil Refineries, Petrochemical Plants and LNG and CNG processing stations.