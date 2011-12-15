Mumbai: Shakti Pumps, a manufacturer of stainless steel submersible and open well pumps, has opened its new office in Mumbai. Recently Shakti has added new range of booster pumps to its existing product portfolio. It has set up a new plant for manufacturing of booster pumps in its existing premises at Pithampur, Indore, Madhya Pradesh in order meet industrial demand of booster pumps for various applications.



"We are opening our office in Mumbai to ensure better products availability and to capture increased market share. For this, we have appointed a new Vice President Mr. S S Naik who will be placed at Mumbai and will take care of Industrial Marketing on national basis," said Dinesh Patidar, the Company's Managing Director. Booster pumps are used where enhanced water pressure is required such as water supply system in high rise buildings and hotels, fire fighting, boiler-feed and condensate systems, water treatment systems, sprinkler, drip irrigation etc.