Register to Subscribe


Latest News

Home arrow News arrow Business News arrow Shakti Pumps inaugurates New Office in Mumbai
Shakti Pumps inaugurates New Office in Mumbai Print E-mail
Written by Vijay   
Thursday, 15 December 2011
Mumbai: Shakti Pumps, a manufacturer of stainless steel submersible and open well pumps, has opened its new office in Mumbai. Recently Shakti has added new range of booster pumps to its existing product portfolio. It has set up a new plant for manufacturing of booster pumps in its existing premises at Pithampur, Indore, Madhya Pradesh in order meet industrial demand of booster pumps for various applications.

"We are opening our office in Mumbai to ensure better products availability and to capture increased market share. For this, we have appointed a new Vice President Mr. S S Naik who will be placed at Mumbai and will take care of Industrial Marketing on national basis," said Dinesh Patidar, the Company's Managing Director.

Booster pumps are used where enhanced water pressure is required such as water supply system in high rise buildings and hotels, fire fighting, boiler-feed and condensate systems, water treatment systems, sprinkler, drip irrigation etc.
 
Related news
More recent
Earlier on
< Prev   Next >
[ Back ]

Sponsors

Mazak - The world's largest machine tool builder
JYOTI - India's most dynamic machine builder
TaeguTec - Cost effective tooling solutions
Advertisement

<< SHARE

Social

Automotive

AD

Subscribe

Subscribe to MACHINIST by Email

Search

 
RSS 1.0
© 2017 MACHINIST
This site is best viewed with Firefox 2.0 or higher at a minimum screen resolution of 1024x768