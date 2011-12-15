CEBBCO (Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co.), a manufacturer of vehicle bodies in India has announced a joint venture with the largest manufacturer of disaster response vehicles in USA, Disaster Response Solutions, situated out of Milford, Ohio.



The JV agreement shall entitle CEBBCO to make all vehicles for the requirements of Disaster Response Solutions, supplies in India. Both parties to the JV are also evaluating the prospects of exporting vehicles made in India to other Asian and African regions. Disaster Response Solutions, offers expertise in catering to the needs of EMS (Emergency Medical Services), fire and the rescue community. The company had received a large chunk of all the orders released by the homeland security of USA after the 9/11 attacks.



Spearheaded by an ex-fireman and a qualified accident specialist Dan Mack, Disaster Response Solutions is looking forward to begin its India operations. He states, "India has a market potential of an estimated Rs.50 billion over the next few years in the ventured sector and Disaster Response Solutions has chosen the right partner in CEBBCO to make a foray in the ever growing vehicle body building sector of India."



This joint venture comes in light of the recent formation of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) by the Indian government whose internal documents show a huge dearth of vehicles needed during natural and manmade calamities. Sources estimate a requirement of 1000 such vehicles in the next three years alone.



"We are glad at this association with Disaster Response Solutions, CEBBCO intends to bring together its manufacturing expertise and the market intelligence with the goodwill enjoyed by Disaster Response Solutions, Inc. to enhance the company`s portfolio and to bring back qualitative returns to the JV partners," said Ajay Gupta, executive director, CEBBCO.