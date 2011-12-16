Register to Subscribe


Friday, 16 December 2011
New Delhi: ALH is a Helicopter which has been designed and developed indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL). It is assessed that 69% of the material used in Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) is procured from foreign sources. However, in terms of the number of components involved, around 90% of the components are indigenously manufactured,

HAL has been constantly trying to indigenize manufacture of components, electronics, avionics etc. As a result, critical items like Rotor Blades which were being imported earlier are now being manufactured indigenously by HAL. The Company is also manufacturing power transmission systems like the main gear box.

This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Shri MM Pallam Raju in Rajya Sabha.
 
