Bangalore: P S Subramanyam Programme Director(Combat Aircrafts) and Director-Aeronautical Development Agency(ADA), Bangalore has been given the National Design Award-2011 for his outstanding contribution in the area of design by National Design and Research forum (NDRF) of Indian Institute of Engineers(IIE).



Mr. Subramanyam has been with ADA since 1986 and held various positions of Group Director, Project Director (IFCS & Systems) and Associated programme director- LCA (Air force & Navy) before becoming programme director in the year 2005. He has contributed immensely in the area of design and development of entire electronic systems of LCA which includes major systems like Integrated Flight control System, Avionics and Weapon Systems.



He is recipient of many prestigious awards like DRDO Path breaking research award, DRDO Scientist of the year, Silicon trophy award for ADA, DRDO Technology leadership award other than various professional awards from Aeronautical society of India and Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore.



The award was conferred at the 26th Indian Engineering Congress (IEC).