Chennai: BMW today rolled out its 20,000th car from its manufacturing facility located at Sriperumbudur. Mr. Juergen Eder, Managing Director, BMW Plant Chennai formally rolled out the 20,000th car from the assembly line, at the plant which commenced its Indian operations in March 2007. The company had rolled out its 10,000th unit from the plant in November 2010.



The plant currently produces the BMW 3 Series sedan, 5 Series sedan, X1 SUV and X3 SUV in petrol and diesel variants. It employs about 400 people. The plant in Sriperumbudur was set up at an initial investment of around Rs 110 crore with an initial capacity to roll out 3,000 cars annually on a single shift basis. The company increased its manufacturing capacity earlier this year to 11,000 units per annum.



BMW has 24 production facilities in 13 countries.