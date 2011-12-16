Bangalore: QuEST Global Engineering inaugurated the Siemens Offshore Design Centre at its Bangalore facility. This follows a multiyear agreement signed by QuEST with Siemens AG to provide engineering services to all of its divisions worldwide. QuEST expects the offshore design center to scale to over 300 engineers over the period of next three years.



As a Worldwide Engineering Partner of Siemens AG in Europe, US & Asia, QuEST Global will be offering solutions ranging from concept design, detailed performance assessment & manufacturing engineering. QuEST has been selected as a preferred supplier by Siemens via a rigorous selection process based on parameters ranging from engineering capability, customer satisfaction, cost effectiveness and a proven track record of value creation to customers.



"QuEST is pleased to have been chosen by Siemens as a preferred engineering solutions partner. Through our delivery centres in India, Europe and US, QuEST is uniquely positioned to optimize, capability, capacity and cost. I am confident that we will be able to effectively support Siemens engineering requirements globally," said Ajit Prabhu, CEO, QuEST Global Engineering.



The centre was inaugurated by Mr. Eckhard Sander, Head of Global Commodity Management Technical Services Siemens along with Dr. Ajay Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer, QuEST Global.



Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Siemens is one of the world's largest engineering and electronics companies operating in the industry, energy, healthcare and infrastructure sectors. For over 160 years, Siemens has stood for technological excellence, innovation, quality and reliability worldwide. The company is the world’s largest provider of environmental technologies; more than one-third of its total revenue stems from green products and solutions.